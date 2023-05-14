Lucca, parents leave their 5-month-old baby alone in the car: they had gone to a shop to do some shopping

It was the afternoon of May 9, when some people who were shopping outside a shopping center noticed a 5 month old baby locked in car. The car was parked in the sun and everyone was anxious about the little girl’s condition.

The timely intervention of the health professionals and also of the police forces, in this case avoided that the story had a heartbreaking ending. She is fine now and luckily the doctors have her too sent home.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events occurred late afternoon of May 9at about 18.45. Precisely outside the Cisalfa shop, in the city of Lucca.

From an initial reconstruction of the forces of order who intervened on the spot, the couple of parents originating from Sri Lankabut residents of that city, went to that mall to make some expenses.

They parked their car next to the others, somewhere in the sun. In the end I am I got off and they left the child locked inside the vehicle, tied to her high chair.

Some passersby looking inside the vehicle immediately noticed the little girl, who was not with her parents. Because of this alarmedthe Carabinieri of the local station immediately called.

The intervention of the police, for the 5-month-old baby alone in the car

The agents soon intervened. They tried to open the car, without success. So they started looking for his parents within the business.

After a few minutes they found the couple making some expenses. They were invited to open the vehicle and subsequently, the doctors ordered his transfer at Lucca hospital.

After all the investigations of the case, the doctors decided to send her home with one 3 day prognosis. Luckily she was fine. The agents instead, after listening to the couple, decided to report them for the crime of abandonment of a minor.