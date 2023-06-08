So the mother found Stella, the girl forgotten in the car by her father

It was Stella’s mother who found her 14-month-old daughter who died in the car after being forgotten in the car by her father who was supposed to take her to daycare.

“Run, run, there’s a little girl who’s not breathing. The windows are closed, they forgot it” are the screams echoed in the parking lot of Cecchignola, a southern suburb of Rome, around 3pm on Wednesday 7 June.

The chilling discovery was made when the child’s mother, a teacher, went to the Luinetti kindergarten, the daycare center for Defense Ministry employees, to pick up her daughter.

Here, she discovered that the little girl had never actually gone to nursery. A few moments to find out what had happened. In fact, the woman noticed her husband’s car parked near her kindergarten, she approached and saw her daughter inside the car.

“What have you done?” it would have shouted the woman on the phone to her husband while a military man on duty at the entrance to the parking lot smashed the rear window of the car and tried to revive the little girl for whom unfortunately there was nothing more they could do.