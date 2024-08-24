In several television interviews, Silvana, Lorena Paolini’s sister, spoke about the phone call she received from her brother-in-law shortly after the murder and of his rushing to Lorena’s house.

The initial hypothesis on the cause of death of Lorraine Paulinefound dying on the sofa at home in the city of Ortona, on August 18th, around 12.30 pm, is contradicted by the results of the autopsy performed on her body.

Lorena Paolini Murder: Investigations Underway

In fact, it was not a sudden and fatal illness, but rather a homocide. On the body of the woman, a housewife and mother of two children, the coroner Christian D’Ovidio found the presence of a bruise on the neckalready noticed by the 118 health workers at the time of the discovery. A sign therefore that would confirm the unnatural cause of the woman’s death.

The only suspect in the crime is Andrea Cieri

The investigations started on the case of Lorena Paolini’s death were initially against unknown persons. Today, however, the only suspect for this murder it turns out to be the woman’s husband, Andrea Cieri, accused of voluntary homicide aggravated by marital relationship.

Lorena Paolini Murder Victim

Questioned by the prosecutor the very day before the autopsy performed on his wife’s body, Cieri denied all the charges brought against him. The investigation, coordinated by the deputy public prosecutor of Chieti, Joseph Falascahowever, seems to be proceeding in this precise direction.

Paolini’s sister’s story about the phone call she received from Cieri

Meanwhile the victim’s sister, Silvana Paulinicontinues to have an active role in the investigations, assisted by the lawyer Francesca DiMuzio.

The lawyer told Ansa the following:

“I had a conversation with the prosecutor Giuseppe Falasca who is conducting the investigations in a precise and timely manner, without leaving anything out. The duty of the injured party is to be collaborative in the search for the truth. As for any initiatives, I reserve them for the outcome of the investigations, when I have the framework of the investigative results”.

Paolini case: husband investigated

During some television interviews, Silvana Paolini talked about the phone call she received from her brother-in-law who informed her that her sister was ill due to a heart attack. She rushed to Lorena’s house, where she had already found the carabinieri:

“I felt faint there. They didn’t let me go up and I went straight to Andrea’s father’s house and I saw everyone crying. They said my sister had had a heart attack.”