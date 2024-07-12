Two very young boys lost their lives in a scooter accident, while a third teenager is in hospital in serious conditions

An entire community is in shock over what happened in Montesarchio, in the province of Benevento. Due to a scooter accidentthe death toll is very serious and they are all young local boys. The accident occurred during the night and the police officers have already made a first summary reconstruction of the facts.

The tragic fatal accident took place in the town of Montesarchio, in the province of Benevento, in Campania. Those involved in this collision between two motorcycles there were three boys, all very young.

The accident occurred during the night and the 118 emergency services, together with the police, immediately reached the scene of the accident. It will be necessary to clarify the exact dynamics of what happened: why did the two two-wheeled vehicles collide?

According to local press reports, Vincenzo Gallo and Alessandro Mazzariellothe two victims of this terrible accident, were travelling on a Liberty 125. Suddenly there was a collision with a Honda 126, driven by a 16 year old.

Vincenzo, unfortunately, lost his life instantly: the rescuers, who immediately arrived on the scene, could do nothing to save his life. Alessandro, however, was urgently transferred to the hospital’s emergency room Saint Pio of Benevento. His heart stopped shortly after.

The police will have to clarify what happened to the three kids and why that collision occurred. According to some witnesses, that particular stretch of road in the town in the province of Benevento is often used by young people for clandestine moped races.

The local community is shocked by the death of the two young boys and is close to the families in this moment of deep grief. In the hope that at least the injured 16-year-old can recover.

