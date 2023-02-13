How did you feel about the content of this article?

Hit-and-run in Brooklyn left two people in serious condition; driver was arrested and would have a history of mental health problems | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York police ruled out on Monday (13) that there was evidence of a terrorist motive in the multiple hit-and-run that occurred this morning in the Brooklyn neighborhood, which left eight people injured, two of them in critical condition and two others in serious condition.

“We have no indications of terrorist involvement,” New York Police Chief Keechant Sewell said at a news conference after the incident.

One of the injured is a policeman who intervened to try to stop the driver of the rented truck, who was arrested.

All the injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, while the police asked for the public’s help by summoning anyone who might have witnessed the hit-and-run.

Sewell clarified that there are seven scenarios that the police investigate and confirmed that there was at least one hit-and-run before the police started the pursuit, ruling out that the individual was being sought at the time.

The police chase lasted 30 minutes, according to local media, before ending on an avenue in another part of Brooklyn.

According to the local press, the arrested man is 62 years old and has no criminal record, although he had an episode with the police in 2019 for alleged mental health problems, reported the New York Post.

The attack took place exactly on the day of the beginning of the final phase of the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, convicted of the terrorist attack that killed eight people in New York in 2017. Saipov, who used a rented truck to run over cyclists on a bike path, has already been found guilty and the jury must decide whether to impose life imprisonment or the death penalty.