Run over and killed after a fight in the street: a 42-year-old wanted

He would have voluntarily run over two young men after a fight for trivial reasons. A 42-year-old offender is wanted after the death of a 27-year-old, who died of serious injuries sustained in the accident that occurred last night in the Pellaro hamlet of Reggio Calabria.

The victim, 27-year-old Moussine El Rhannaoui of Moroccan origin, died shortly after being hospitalized in Reggio Calabria, while the person who was with him, of Italian nationality, is not in serious condition.

The two were run over after a dispute broke out in a service station along the Ionian state road 106. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, who acquired the images of the cameras in the service station, the dispute was also caused by the state of alcoholic intoxication of the people involved. The murderer would also be known to investigators for his acquaintances with people linked to organized crime.