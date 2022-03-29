Joop Stolze from De Lier is a phenomenon in the world of old-timers. In a former factory for greenhouse construction, no fewer than five hundred classics are parked tightly together over two floors. It is the largest collection of classics in the Netherlands. For nostalgics, it’s a feast. Neatly grouped by brand are cars from days long gone. Enthusiasts of Porsche, Jaguar, Maserati and Mercedes will find almost forgotten types among common models.