The demand for tickets for the Book Ball is 'gigantic' this year. This is reported by the CPNB book association, which organizes the annual kick-off of the Book Week. The more than 1,200 tickets available for the party on March 15 will be distributed mainly to writers and also to people from the book industry, journalists and dignitaries.
