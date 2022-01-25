Cinemas across the country are seeing a run for tickets as cinemas can reopen their doors from tomorrow. Boris van der Ham, chairman of the Dutch Association for Cinemas and Film Theaters (NVBF), confirms this after reports of long digital queues.











Photos appeared on social media on Tuesday evening of people standing in a digital queue to get a movie ticket. In some cases, it involved an estimated wait time of more than 40 minutes and thousands of predecessors. ,,We see that there is indeed a huge run on tickets”, says Van der Ham. ,,That started this afternoon and even more after the press conference. People crave to go to the movies again. It’s very nice to see that the public is not abandoning us.”

The cabinet announced tonight that cinemas and screening rooms may open until 10 p.m. under certain conditions. For example, a corona ticket is mandatory for visitors from 13 years old and a distance of 1.5 meters must be kept. See also "SEHA" saves a child from "cardiac defibrillation"

The cinema industry is happy with the reopening, but is ‘disappointed’ in the conditions set by the cabinet. “That stacking of an end time, the 1.5 meters and a corona pass, makes it difficult. We hope that the cabinet will want to let go of some of that so that there is more room to show films. Tomorrow we will speak to the State Secretary and present it to her. Because we can open safely,” says Van der Ham.

