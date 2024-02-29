Forget the energy drink Prime, this is the new drink that young people are now enthusiastic about. Online shops that sell the can do not recommend drinking more than one can per day due to the high caffeine content, but it is currently extremely popular: the pink Redbull spring edition in blackcurrant flavour. “If you do find a can, you immediately get a shot of dopamine of happiness.”

#Run #bright #pink #cans #energy #drinks #TikTok #39Sometimes #cost #ten #euros39