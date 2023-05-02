The woman called the Carabinieri, who tracked down and rescued the 30-year-old shortly before he managed to take his own life

A shocking and potentially lethal episode occurred in the late afternoon of last Friday, April 28, in Buguggiate, a small town in the province of Varese. A thirty years old who wanted to commit suicide by hanging himself in the woods, was saved by two carabinieri who, alerted by the young man’s mother, reached him just in time.

An episode that tells the discomfort experienced by a 30 year old boy, with a whole life ahead of dreams and hopes. Future probably clouded by a state of mind on the ground, which was leading him towards the end of him.

It was just after 5:00 pm last Friday. The police station of You liea small town of just over 3 thousand souls located in the province of Varese, receives a phone call from a desperate local woman.

The lady, evidently in shock, asked the military for help because she was hers sona well-known thirty-year-old in the area, had communicated his intention to end it, of take his own life.

The mother thus directed the police towards one wooded area of ​​the placewhere the son had told her he wanted to go to make his extreme gesture.

Two Carabinieri rescued the thirty-year-old

Picking up the call was a patrol with two Carabinieriwho immediately reached the indicated area and began to search it far and wide on foot.

A little later the two servicemen managed to track it down. The 30-year-old had created a loop with wire, he had already attached it to a tree and put it around his neck.

Immediately the Carabinieri reached him. While one was holding it up, the other untied the thread and has it set free.

A providential gesturearrived moments before it was too late.

Then came the medical rescuerswho gave due care to the young man.

