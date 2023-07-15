Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

In the British holiday stronghold of Magaluf, a family man is drugged and robbed. Now the Brit is warning other Mallorca vacationers – especially parents.

Magaluf – As famous as it is notorious, the seaside town of Magaluf has been a magnet for British tourists for many years. Thousands of holidaymakers stream through the streets here every year to celebrate exuberantly. Party excesses like on Playa de Palma are the reason why it is also known as the “British party”. But as popular as the party mile is among party people on the holiday island, it is becoming an increasing problem for gas pronouns, hoteliers and club owners: they are demanding stricter measures from the authorities. As early as June, many Mallorca hosts were annoyed by the holidaymakers.

Now the media are reporting again about an incident in the party stronghold, in which, according to the person concerned, rampant drug use and robberies leave the tourists behind like “zombies”. For a British businessman and family man from New Farnley, a holiday in Mallorca with his 16-year-old daughter turned into a horror trip that left him hallucinating for three days.

Mallorca vacation: “Girls complained that they had no memory”

Actually, Lee Cocker (47) wanted to spend a few nice holidays with his daughter Charley in Mallorca at the end of June to celebrate her successful graduation. Upon arrival at the hotel, they explored the area together and, like the 47-year-old Brit, opposite The Sun Online said he already encountered many drunk young people there who “ran through the hotel and screamed like zombies”, according to the father of the family. “One girl had something stolen and was so disoriented that she fell off the balcony and broke both her feet,” he said.

“If you feel excessively drunk compared to what you have consumed, return to your hotel as soon as possible,” a British family man warns other holidaymakers in Mallorca about intoxicants. Something was mixed into his drink in Magaluf. (Icon info) © Imago

In the days that followed, they heard more horror stories from Britons who had been on the island for some time. “On Monday night we went out to watch an England game and a lot of boys said their belongings had been stolen and girls complained they had no memory of their evening,” British tabloid Cocker quoted as saying. “I kept walking thinking that this is not going to happen to me. I’m here to take care of my daughter,” said the Briton confidently. “And then it happened.”

British tourist issues urgent warning to Mallorca vacationers

After just two drinks, the sufferer noticed that he was suddenly having visions and feeling disoriented. “I could see many bright lights and people’s faces walking towards me. I checked my bag and found my phone had been stolen.” Within 15 minutes he went from being completely normal to “completely crazy”. When his daughter took him back to the hotel, it took a total of three days for him to recover from the hallucinations.

Upon his return, the Brit shared his experience on his Facebook page, like this Mallorca Magazine reported. He wanted to warn other vacationers, especially parents, and advised them to be extremely careful when vacationing in Magaluf. Under no circumstances should drinks be accepted from strangers. “If you feel excessively drunk compared to what you have consumed, return to your hotel as soon as possible,” he said. (Vivian Werg)