One of Jules Verne’s most famous books is ‘around the world in 80 days’, which is why many want to travel, but hesitate to do so, however, a woman did a great feat and for this reason, she claims to be included in the list. Guinness book of records.

This is Rosie Swale-Pope, a British woman who, at the age of 61, became the first woman to circumnavigate the world twicethe first time on foot, while the second was under sail.

The veteran runner has shown that age is not an inconvenience for going out on the track and doing races of thousands of kilometers, because despite the fact that she stopped on one occasion due to the coronavirus, she shows that her perseverance and effort is greater, and for Thus, he continues with his passion of traveling the world.

Although many wake up every day and consider going for a walk as a physical sport or to improve their health, Rosie Swale-Pope surpassed all the races, because he spent 5 years running around the world to get all the way around.

The woman who inspires many not only for her physical condition, but also for pursuing her dreams and not giving up despite the obstacles, this by undertaking the career alone and without support, which is why she has earned everyone’s praise. .

The runner who lives in Brighton and Hove, to get around the world, did it after run 20 miles, which he did after 5 years, extreme temperature conditions and many problems to survive, but also had great beautiful moments meeting people.