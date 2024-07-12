The new ones collectible glasses of Deadpool & Wolverine of Carl’s Jr. Mexico They have already begun to arrive at all the branches of the country.

With three different designs, the glasses of Deadpool & Wolverine of Calr’s Jr. They surprised fans of both superheroes thanks to their incredible designs.

These are three different glasses of a similar capacity to the glass used for the Carl’s Jr. Large Combo which arrived at the branches since July 11.

To get your glassit is necessary to buy one of the two combos of 115 pesos of Carl’s Jr. plus 25 pesos to obtain the collectible, which are the “yellow” combo and the “red” combo.

The first glass is of Wolverine With his classic yellow and blue suit, the character with his mask and iconic claws.

Instagram: Movie glasses and collectibles

If you can’t decide between choosing Deadpool either Wolverinethe second collectible glass of Carl’s Jr. It features both in the design along with the name of the film and a black background.

Instagram: Movie glasses and collectibles

While the glass of Deadpool It is in red, with the irreverent character and his name in the background.