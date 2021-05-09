‘Run for Lorca’, the ‘new normal’ premiered this Sunday. It was the first popular race in the Region since the pandemic began and the 323 participants had “anxiety to put on a number” after more than a year without face-to-face sports events due to the coronavirus, one of the participants, Francisco Montes, recognized THE TRUTH.

The sports event, organized by the City Council and the newspaper LA VERDAD, reached its eleventh edition and was held to coincide with the anniversary of the earthquakes, when was created to raise funds for the victims. On this occasion, the proceeds from the registration will be donated to Cáritas so that it can be used, through the Food Bank, in caring for the families most in need due to the crisis.

The race, with a distance of 4.5 kilometers, has had Start and finish in the Huerto de la Rueda and, due to sanitary restrictions, it has been held in a time trial version to avoid contact between the participants.

For the first time there has been a category ‘joelette’ in which the mayor has participated, Diego José Mateos, councilors José Ángel Ponce and Isidro Abellán and the national deputy of the PSOE, Juan Luis Soto. Socialist politicians have made the journey together pushing one of the off-road chairs in which a user of the Association of Early Attention Parents (Apat) was riding.

The winner of the ‘Run for Lorca’ has been Mario Molina, with a mark of 13 minutes and 56 seconds. Second place went to Alvaro Martinez, with a time of 14 minutes and nine seconds. The third position was occupied Lucas Garcia, which took 14 minutes and 40 seconds.

In the female category, the winner was Eva Maza, which took 17 minutes and 25 seconds. Second place went to Mar Gomez, with a time of 17 minutes and 44 seconds. The third place in the classification was occupied by Amada Martínez, with a mark of 17 minutes and 45 seconds.