“They say that the love of a mother is forever … but for Chloe this is not a consolation, but a threat”, advances the synopsis of Run, the Netflix film that has surprised users with its exciting and terrifying story .

As we saw in the film, Diane (Sarah Paulson) has raised Chloe (Kiera Allen) completely in isolation, controlling her every movement, but her daughter will soon begin to discover the dark secrets her mother keeps to reach a touching climax.

Spoiler Warning

In the final stretch, Diane is injured and admitted to an institution, after confronting armed officers at the hospital while trying to escape with Chloe. Any other character would have closed the page after getting rid of such danger, but not the daughter.

After several years, Chloe gets ahead, starts a career of her own in the medical field, has a partner and a child of her own. However, she does not stop visiting her mother and commits the same acts of aggression as revenge, making it clear that she ended up mentally unbalanced.

In this way, history shows us that the protagonist could never cope with the traumas of the past and became what she hated the most. While it may reflect a victorious image, it actually represents the cyclical nature of trauma, violence, and abuse.

As for the possibilities of a sequel, at the moment there is not much information about it. However, it is a strong possibility considering that both characters are still alive and Diane’s intelligence could be worth a means of escape from the institute.