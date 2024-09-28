He hits her on the head with a hammer: woman hospitalized after being attacked by her husband

An argument within the walls of the house turned into a tragedy when the husband decided to strike with a hammer the wife’s head. She is currently hospitalized in rather serious conditions. The couple’s son raised the alarm and started shouting on the phone to 112.

Police on site

What happened?

He hits his wife’s head with a hammer: the woman is hospitalized in very serious conditions

The family quarrels they are the order of the day, but in most cases they are resolved without too many consequences. However, this is not what happened this morning Ladispoliwhere a couple argued bitterly until reaching a tragic epilogue.

The house

The husband in fact decided to hit his wife in the head using a hammer with which he hit her repeatedly. The 50-year-old’s condition immediately appeared very serious, so much so that she required transport to the hospital Saint Camillus of Rome in code red.

The woman of Cuban origin was then attacked by her Italian husband who, obviously, was accused of attempted murder. The reason for the dispute is not known, but it seems that there were various problems going on within the family that deserve to be investigated further.

The couple’s son alerts the police

The alarm was raised by one of the couple’s two children who, around 7 in the morning, grabbed the phone and contacted the 112. The boy then asked the police to run, as his father was literally attacking his mother.

Archive photo

Obviously the authorities arrived immediately and immediately arrested the man who is now found underneath precautionary measure. Some neighbors also stated that they heard screams coming from that house and then witnessed the arrival of the police within a few minutes.

For many of the people who were questioned by the police the fact is rather strange as they had never heard arguments or screams coming from that house. We are awaiting further developments, hoping that the woman can recover as quickly as possible.

