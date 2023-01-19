“The lord of the skies 8″ was released by Telemundo with the return of raphael Amaya What aurelio boxes. Although the drug lord was supposed to be dead, the first chapter revealed how he came back from the dead, but the protagonist is still not entirely safe, as Tracy and more DEA agents have launched an explosive manhunt against him.

If you do not want to miss the launch of chapter 3, in the following lines we will tell you where and how to see it.

Advance of “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 3

Where and when to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 3 via ONLINE?

Chapter 3 of “El Señor de los Cielos”, season 8 will premiere this Thursday, January 19 through Telemundo. You can also tune in to the soap opera LIVE and ONLINE on the channel’s website or on its mobile application.

Likewise, the episodes of the plot reach streaming through the Peacock platform; however, the service is only available in the United States.

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas in season 8 of “El señor de los cielos”. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” show on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” has already revealed how they returned Aurelio Casillas from death. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo?