“The lord of the skies 8″ was released by Telemundo with the return of raphael Amaya What aurelio boxes. Although the drug lord was supposed to be dead, the first chapter revealed how he came back from the dead, but the protagonist is still not entirely safe, as Tracy and more DEA agents have launched an explosive manhunt against him.
If you do not want to miss the launch of chapter 3, in the following lines we will tell you where and how to see it.
Advance of “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 3
Where and when to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 3 via ONLINE?
Chapter 3 of “El Señor de los Cielos”, season 8 will premiere this Thursday, January 19 through Telemundo. You can also tune in to the soap opera LIVE and ONLINE on the channel’s website or on its mobile application.
Likewise, the episodes of the plot reach streaming through the Peacock platform; however, the service is only available in the United States.
What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” show on Telemundo, according to my country?
If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.
- Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
What channel is Telemundo?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
