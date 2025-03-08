After the duel against Benfica in the Champions League and with the return on the horizon, Barça takes up the league in full mood. The meeting will undoubtedly have its difficulty. First, for the wear and tear during the week and then, because Osasuna always demands the best version. The first round encounter is a good proof of this. Here my keys to this great game:

1- Effective rotations

With the round of 16 of the Champions League even in the retina and the return on the horizon, there is no doubt that this Saturday is a day to apply several rotations. But the most important thing is that Flick manages to give breaks and opportunities maintaining the competitive tone of his team. Therefore you will have to choose the rotations well. Gone seems clear that Eric García and Gerard Martín will enter through Íñigo and bucket. Casadó and Gavi (if it is fine) they will leave safely in a medium of the field in which the great unknown will be Si Flick grants rest to a Pedri who has played everything. And above, uncertainty about how the technician manages the position of nine. It should not be ruled out that it is Dani Olmo since that would give the option to give entry to Fermín as half a tip for example. Otherwise, Ferran to give oxygen to a Lewandowski that seems difficult for three titles in such a few days. In the memory, the failed rotations in the Sadar so Flick will analyze very well the team configuration tonight. First of the keys.

Barça tactical key – Osasuna AD

2- Attack four oa five

Another important points from the Barça point of view will be clear how to attack the different contexts that Barça can find. And Osasuna usually play in 4-2-3-1 but it is possible that he can draw a defense of five. This is how he raised the game in the Metropolitan and it went quite well. In the first case, the centrals and the pivot will be free men and those who will have to generate the first superiority. In the event that Osasuna comes out with five, it will be the sides that must appear inside to participate as free and attract the pressure of the rivals.





3- Back peaks

One of the great strengths of this Barça goes through the verticality and determination with which it attacks the spaces. And so true that Osasuna will take its precautions as there are going to be moments that, either because it goes up by the usual game of play or because it will try to leave when you recover ball, the “chance peaks” to attack spaces are going to be given. And this is where Barça has to detect it immediately and know how to take advantage of them to do one of the things that are best given: run.

4- The defense of the area and the direct game



Before Benfica, Barça defended the area quite well in the minutes of Portuguese siege. Before the Osasuna, such a situation will not be given but many plays where the red -haired will seek to focus from afar or use the long displacement towards Budimir. In both cases, Barça has to be very well placed and very connected to occupy the area well and have mismatches that allow auctions since Osasuna is a team specializing in it. So much so that, together with Athletic, Alavés and Valencia, it is the league team that focuses more (22 on average per game). Highlight that, as an important factor, the Barca team will have the power of Szczesny. The goalkeeper has in the air game some of his strongest points.



Barça-Osasuna tactical key AD

5- Budimir and Bryan Zaragoza

To talk about the dangers of the Navarrese team it is essential to start with Budimir. The Croatian celebrates its fifth season in Osasuna and is the goal man for team antonomasia. 14 of the 32 goals that have won those of Vicente Moreno in the League carry their signature. Nothing less than 44% of the total. In addition, you have to add three more in the Cup. And the striker has a very high auction instinct. He knows how to imagine the areas where the ball will fall and earn a firing position very easily. With 2.4 average auctions per game, it is the seventh soccer player of the league that does the most and 38% go among the three sticks. In addition, he is the third best player in the championship at play above. Win 4.1 aerial duels per game. On the other hand, much attention to the rapid and skilled Bryan Zaragoza because in this type of scenarios it has its ideal match. In Sadar he got a goal and drove the entire Barca defense crazy. With 1.9 good average dribbles is the novel best dribader of the championship. The Barca defense, today with new faces, will have to be active and concentrated before them.