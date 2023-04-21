Run All Night – One night to survive: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Friday 21 April 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Run All Night – A night to survive, a 2015 film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra starring Liam Neeson, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Jimmy Conlon is an Irish-born ex-killer tormented by countless guilt feelings who tries in vain to drown in alcohol. Son Mike, a limousine driver and former professional boxer, wants nothing to do with his father in an attempt to create a decent life for himself and his family. Fate will bring them together when Mike unwittingly becomes an inconvenient witness after witnessing a murder committed by Danny, the criminal and drug-addicted son of Irish boss Shawn Maguire. Shawn is also Jimmy’s boss and close friend: both belong to a generation that entered crime more through lack of alternatives than by choice and both are bound by a code of honor that their children’s generation ignores or despises but which they although he will be compromised when Jimmy is forced to kill Danny to save Mike’s life.

Run All Night – One night to survive: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Run All Night – One night to survive, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Liam NeesonJimmy Conlon

Joel KinnamanMike Conlon

Ed HarrisShawn Maguire

Genesis Rodríguez: Gabriela Conlon

Boyd HolbrookDanny Maguire

Vincent D’Onofrio: Detective Harding

Common: Andrew Price

Bruce McGillPat Mullen

Holt McCallanyFrank

Malcolm GoodwinColston

Beau KnappKenan Boyle

Nick NolteEddie Conlon

Lois Smith: Margaret Conlon

Carrington MeyerLily Conlon

Daniel Stewart ShermanBrendan

Radivoje Bukvic: Victor Grezda

Aubrey Joseph: Curtis “Legs” Banksy

Dan Domingues – Uncle Ricky

James MartinezDet. Torres

Giulia Cicciari as Catelyn

Streaming and TV

Where to see Run All Night – One night to survive on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 21 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.