E.in crashed container ship continues to block the Suez Canal. Ten tugs have tried in vain to free the 400 meter long ship from its banked position in one of the most important waterways in the world. Photos showed how excavators tore earth and rock from the edge of the canal at the bow of the ship. The oil price also rose by about six percent because of the accident.

The 224,000 ton and 59 meter wide freighter is one of the largest container ships in the world. According to the port authority, he was unable to maneuver in the course of a sandstorm in strong winds, lost course and ran aground near the port city of Suez. Ships jammed in both directions.

The Association of German Shipowners warned of the effects of a longer blockade. “It’s like the complete closure of a large German autobahn. The longer it takes, the more clearly the effects will be seen, ”said a spokesman. Even after the blockade of the Suez Canal, the ports are likely to be congested again. Then all of the freighters would be dispatched at once.

On average, around 50 ships pass through the canal a day

According to experts and shipping circles, the Japanese owner Shoei Kisen and the insurers are likely to face claims in the millions. “Everything falls back on the ship,” said David Smith, marine manager at insurance broker McGill and Partners. According to two insiders, the “Ever Given” is insured with Japanese companies. In industry circles, there was talk of 100 to 140 million dollars in insurance sum for damage to the hull and the machines alone. In addition, the owners of the stowed ships are likely to demand compensation. A lawyer, who refused to be named, said: “This is possibly the biggest disaster with a container ship that didn’t make a bang.” No statement from Shoei Kisen was available.









Around twelve percent of the global freight volume and around 30 percent of the container volume flow through the Suez Canal. According to the canal authority, almost 19,000 ships passed the waterway last year, making an average of almost 52 ships a day. The alternative route around the southern tip of Africa takes a week longer. For Egypt, the channel is an important source of hard currencies: the total was around $ 5.6 billion in 2020.