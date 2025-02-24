I read it to Professor Patrick J. Deneen. Rumspringaliterally “run”, it is a period that lasts more or less a year for which some young people from the US Amish communities, those who shelled Harrison Ford in the movie Only witness, They can tour our societies to finally choose if they want to return to their traditional lifestyle or remain in what we consider ‘modern world’.

I wonder what would happen to these young Amish if by chance they decided to spend time in our beloved Valencian Community. Surely They would be surprised to see a part of the province of Valencia razed by the floodwhile another prepares for the Fallera party. Nor would they understand why there are less and fewer children and more old people. And if I gave them to see where the kids are and visited a school, naturally, they would find that there is a conflict about the Valencian and Spanish, which, really, We must not be Amish to not understand how we are still like that.

If someone told them about our institutions, democracy, and gave them to take them to Les Corts to see our politicians, Nor would they feel, I say, to clone our form of government. The growing polarization would keep them in suspense. And if you also give them an informative, most would save the rest of the holiday period and return to their homes.

Account denies that when the end of the Rumspringa And young people have to choose, ninety percent decides to return, “be baptized and accept the norms and restrictions of their society.” The author believes that they see in our liberal societies. In my opinion it is a very simple answer. However, It would not be to ask the thousands of migrants who have arrived in Spain what they think of all this. Perhaps there is a key about adaptation or integration problems.

These young Amish remind me of Astérix and Obélix, characters after traveling all over the ecummene always ended in their village. “These Romans are crazy,” they said.