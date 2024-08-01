Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

A major prisoner exchange with Russia could be imminent. In addition to the US journalist Evan Gershkovich, up to 30 people could be released.

Moscow – A prisoner exchange between Russia and several Western countries could be imminent. There are high hopes, especially for the US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who is imprisoned in Russia for espionage. Various signs suggest that this could be a major prisoner exchange. In addition to the USA, Germany is also expected to take part in the exchange, possibly with the so-called Tiergarten murderer.

Russia and the United States said they were in negotiations to exchange Gershkovich, who was recently sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. The verdict could, according to the AFP now clear the way for the exchange. The Russian President Wladimir Putin has already indicated that the reporter could be released in exchange for the so-called Tiergarten murderer, Vadim Krasikow, who is imprisoned in Germany. In 2019, Krasikow shot dead a Georgian citizen who was considered an enemy of the state in Russia.

US reporter Evan Gershkovich could be part of the possible prisoner exchange. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Dmitri Lovetsky

Putin reportedly planning potentially major prisoner deal

The disappearance of several prisoners has led to speculation that the upcoming exchange is larger in scope – possibly the largest prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War. An anonymous source explained, according to the site Kozlovpaper Journalist Pyotr Kozlov said that “Moscow will hand over about 20 to 30 people to the West.”

At least seven prisoners have been transferred to Russia. According to AFP-Information from Vladimir Kara-Mursa, who was imprisoned for high treason, and the US soldier Paul Whelan, who was imprisoned in Russia for espionage. According to the Russian news site, Kara-Mursa appeared Agency on Thursday (01 August) he did not appear in the courtroom, where he was supposed to have joined the hearing via video conference.

The whereabouts of the imprisoned opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was a friend of the deceased Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny It is also unclear whether the two Navalny employees Lilia Chanisheva and Xenia Fadeeva will be transferred. Also transferred were the German-Russian Kevin Lik, who was convicted of treason, the activist Daniil Krinari and the artist Alexandra Skotschilenko.

Deal between Russia and the USA soon to be completed? Possible plane for prisoner exchange takes off

It is expected that the prisoner exchange will not be confirmed until it has already been carried out. According to Koslov’s source, the authorities have “made great efforts to keep the information as secret as possible within Russia until the last moment.” But this could possibly be the case soon.

Reuters reported information from the Russian news agency RIAthat several Russian prisoners have also disappeared from the database in the USA. The news site Agency also reported on Thursday (01 August) that an AN-148 aircraft with the number RA-61727, which had been used in prisoner exchanges in the past, took off from Moscow in the morning. (lismah)