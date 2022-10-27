As Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard progresses, many are wondering how Sony will respond to this, beyond protesting possible Call of Duty exclusivity. Thus, a new rumor assures that those responsible for PlayStation plan to buy CD Projekt Redresponsible for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

According to Exputer, in recent weeks a rumor has circulated where there is talk of the possibility that Sony is planning the acquisition of CD Projekt Red. Given this information, Rythian, an analyst for the media, not only ensures that this is the case , but the recent revelation of multiple projects by the European company were carried out to increase the value of the company.

“It’s not a rumor, Sony has approached CD Projekt several times. So why did CD do all that by announcing multiple Witcher games alongside the new Cyberpunk? It is to increase their shares before the acquisition.”

As usual, Neither CD Projekt Red nor Sony have issued a statement to confirm or deny this information.. Considering the topic that is being discussed, it is certain that the only way to have official details of this topic is if this purchase becomes a reality. We just have to wait. In related topics, a remake of the original The Witcher is already in development.

Although it would be very interesting to see CD Projekt Red become part of PlayStation Studios, it is likely that the European company values ​​its freedom as a third party developer more. However, nothing rules out the possibility that The Witcher 4 be a PS5 exclusive.

