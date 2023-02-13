Last week was quite an event for fans of NintendoThis is due to the surprises that occurred at the event, and by far the most liked was the reveal and launch of Metroid Prime Remaster. And although not even seven days have passed since it was launched, it seems that the rumors of more deliveries have already begun to circulate on networks.

This rumor comes from neither more nor less than Jeff Grubbwho ensures that both Metroid Prime 2 about 3 are already working on their respective ports, so they will eventually reach switches. It is not the first time that Grubb He talks about the subject, since in previous months he was insistently commenting that there would be remasters of the saga Prime.

Something that really draws attention is that these deliveries would not be as elaborate as the video game that arrived a few days ago, but it is just about scaling them to HD, with a widescreen format. That means, that there will be no change to the graphics, just a tweak to bring them back, something similar to what was had in the trilogy of Wii.

Editor’s note: I think it’s too soon to be talking about more Metroid games in such a short time, surely they will arrive, because I imagine that Nintendo’s plan is to launch them all. But it will be a matter of patience.