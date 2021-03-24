Since its presentation during E3 2019, Elden Ring has been the subject of countless rumors, mainly due to the lack of official information released by From Software. A few weeks ago, a trailer of the title was seen online that was not intended for the majority public, and since then many people have wondered when we will be able to see a video intended for final consumers.
In addition, due to the aforementioned leak, there was information that ensured that after the leak the people from From Software had decided to delay even more the new appearance of the title. However, it seems that there could be light at the end of the tunnel, as a new rumor ensures that we will see the new trailer for Elden Ring in April.
We’d see a new Elden Ring trailer in April
The information comes from colleagues Alphabetagame, which in turn has been based on a post by 4chan, in which a user has ensured that the new trailer for Elden Ring It would arrive on April 8, and it would do so through the official channels of From Software and Bandai Namco.
The world of Elden Ring would be similar to that of God of War, according to rumors
Likewise, the user assures that the title would reach Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but that in turn it would have its own version for Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, as well as for PC. This is something that has already been rumored before, so it seems that at least in this sense the leak could be real.
Regarding the appearance of a new trailer for Elden Ring in April, We must be more skeptical and think of this as a mere rumor, since there have been few occasions in which something similar has been commented. Be that as it may, from SomosXbox we will keep you informed about any news of the title.
