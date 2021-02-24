Henry Cavill has been busy lately playing Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series of The Witcher, and even so, it seems that the actor would have already had his eye on his next project. Rumors suggest that this new adaptation starring the actor would be Mass Effect, in which Henry Cavill as Shepard.

Through his Instagram account, Henry Cavill revealed that he was working on a “secret” project with an image in which we can perfectly see the actor holding a script. However, the actor blurred the image in this part, being completely unreadable what he put in it.

Rumors suggest that Henry Cavill will be Shepard in the Mass Effect series

However, the people of GamePressure used a program called Frog Magic to decode the paper in the above photo. Using that, they were able to discover words like Reaper, Cerberus, Tali’Zorah, and Geth. While Reaper is something that could apply to anything, it’s possible that Tali’Zorah, the best Quarian in the world, is a pretty solid indicator that this is Mass Effect related project.

We know that the possibility of making a film of the franchise has been something burning for years on the part of Legendary, but everything indicates that this time what they want would be to make a mass effect series. For now, there has been no official confirmation from either party, but everything indicates that Henry Cavill will once again play a character from a video game franchise in addition to Gearlt from Rivia.