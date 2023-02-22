Through social networks the rumor is spreading that Aquaman 2 could be in trouble. This ensures that projections are already being made for the public. However, audiences are leaving them for various reasons.

The medium The Direct had access to some reactions from insiders who have already seen the tape. According to them, the test projections of Aquaman 2 They are having very bad results. They even mention that it could be one of DC’s worst yet.

User ViewerAnon said: ‘I’ll be honest, we’ve been through half a dozen test projections and it’s not looking good. I’ve constantly heard that it’s boring, not as good as the first, and potentially one of the worst in the DCEU’. Another well-known insider known as Big Screen Leaks supported these comments. ‘It does not give me any joy, but the projections for this film have not been good. I really hope Wan fixes this before December‘. James Wan is the director of this sequel.

Both insiders added that the performance of Aquaman 2 has nothing to do with the appearance of Amber Heard. In fact, they added that he actually has a very small role in the film.. Perhaps now we know why this sequel has been delayed so many times.

When is Aquaman 2 coming out?

After a fair amount of delays, it is planned that Aquaman 2 It opens on December 25. Jason Momoa will return in the leading role and together with him we will once again see Amber Heard. Villains Black Manta and Ocean Master will also be back, though it’s not yet known in what capacity.

Source: Warner Bros.

The plot of the sequel is kept very secret even now. In fact, there has been no breakthrough and everything we know is based on rumors.. It was also revealed that Ben Affleck’s Batman would make an appearance, but we don’t know if that still stands. Do you really think the outlook is so daunting for the marine hero?

