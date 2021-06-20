The new process led by Alejandro Restrepo has begun and today is the fourth day of training at the Guarne sports headquarters. The directors and the president of Atlético Nacional make the transfer procedures to form the squad for the commitments of the League and Betplay Cup of Colombian football.
Until now, many names have been used to swell the purslane list, among them, the one already named in this portal, Felipe Aguilar, who will return to the purslane team after two years. The player will be on loan for one year from Atlético Paranaense in Brazil.
The Cartagena side, Edwin Herrera, who currently plays for FC Famalicão of the Portuguese First League, would be Atlético Nacional’s next incorporation. The 22-year-old player had already been part of youth selection processes in Colombia and performed at Independiente Santa Fe.
Given the possible departure of the midfielder Sebastián Gómez, it is speculated that he could be replaced by the Bogotá midfielder, John Velasquez, that is part of the cardinal set. Meanwhile, the player Michael ChaconHe trains separately while waiting for his professional future to be defined.
Transfers and Exits in Atlético Nacional
Atlético Nacional prepares its squad for the Betplay League in the second half of 2021, after its failure at the local and international level and with the incorporation
The central defender Geisson Perea, It could be a bargaining chip with Águilas Doradas for the signing of the left-handed side, Alvaro Angulo, A player who was on the radar of the Colombian national team but due to an injury from which he recently recovered, he was not called up for the Copa América as he did not have the rhythm of competition.
After not specifying the signing of, Yeison Guzman, the goal is to sign the talented midfielder from Santander, Daniel Mantilla, player with a remarkable present and good numbers with Equity.
Finally, the rumors of the returns of referents such as Alexander Mejia Y Dorlan Pabón, They have not yet been finalized, which has caused discomfort among the purslane fans who want the return of these figures to seek leadership among the squad of players.
