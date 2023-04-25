The Research and Development area of ​​Nintendo Europe, published a job vacancy looking for a person with cross-platform experience. This aroused the suspicions of the followers of the brand who are looking forward to the successor console of the nintendoswitch.

Specifically, the person who plans to apply for the job must be an engineer or scientist dedicated to the research and development of video game technologies. Preferably development expert for nintendoswitch and “other Nintendo next generation platforms” in terms of game engines and network programming.

That line: other Nintendo next generation platforms It is undoubtedly a trigger for the fandom, although in reality the work sounds more like something focused on cross-platform that, perhaps, can, in the long-term future, collaborate in the development of the new console. of which Nintendo He has said nothing more than: nintendoswitch He still has plenty of time left,” each time he is asked about it.

The NERD (Nintendo European Research & Development) opened a job search for Engenheiro / Cientista de Pesquisa & Desenvolvimento em Tecnologias de Jogos As I highlight, nessa vaguely indicates that it is an explicit indication of cross-platform development and in which collaborator… pic.twitter.com/8wviXodao8 — ‘Necro’ Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) April 25, 2023

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I say take it easy, the successor to the switches it will come in time, meanwhile, we must continue enjoying what the current console continues to offer, we still don’t have Tears of the Kingdom in our hands and surely there is much to come in terms of software.