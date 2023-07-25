Actor Thomas Haden Church, who played Sandman in the film “spider-man 3” by Sam Raimi with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/spider-manrecently revealed that he heard rumors that Raimi could be developing “spider-man 4with Toby Maguire. “There’s always been some kind of… I’ve heard rumors that Sam Raimi was going to do another one. [película de Spider-Man] with Tobey [Maguire] And if that happens, I would probably apply to do at least one cameo,” Church said.

Church returned to give voice to Sandman created by computer in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021, using archival footage from “spider-man 3” for scenes where Sandman appears in human form. It is not the first time that Church has expressed interest in him returning to his role as Sandman in a future movie spider-man. In March, Church explained how he originally Sandman was going to have a bigger role in “no way home“:

“We had a whole story involving his daughter in ‘no way home‘. And in the end she just cut herself off. There was a lot going on.”

The actor also revealed that he has spoken with Amy Pascal, producer of spider-manand Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studiosabout bringing back Sandman for a future movie Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Talk has been going on about him coming back, and maybe having a more satisfying story. Know? With Flint and returning to human form from him,” she hinted, adding that although Flint was “healed” in “no way home“, is not yet “human”.

Another actor of the trilogy of spider-man of Raimi and “no way home” who is interested in returning for “spider-man 4” is JK Simmons, who plays J. Jonah Jameson in the Multiverse of Marvel.

“Absolutely. I would do anything Sam Raimi put his mind to,” he said in January 2023. “Well, almost anything.”

However, despite Church and Simmons’ comments, Sony and Marvel They haven’t officially confirmed a fourth movie yet. spider-man led by Maguire. In fact, in May 2022, Raimi himself stated that he “currently has no plans to do ‘spider-man 4‘” and that he hasn’t “pursued” the sequel, which means the rumor Church heard may not be entirely correct.

However, Marvel Studios is working with Sony on a fourth film of spider-man set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will bring back Tom Holland’s version of the beloved wall-crawler. Although the plot details of “spider-man 4” are being kept under wraps, there have been rumors suggesting that the upcoming sequel will deal with the fallout from the upcoming series of Disney+“Daredevil: Born Againwhich features Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Cox already crossed paths with Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” playing Matt Murdock and Peter Parker in their civilian identities.

Via: CBR

Editor’s note: I think it’s great what Marvel did with the multiverse of spider-man but from a marketing perspective. Now you can make the movies you want with whom you want and have the perfect excuse not to receive complaints.