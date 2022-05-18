FC Barcelona has already secured second place in LaLiga and is setting its sights on next season. In the Camp Nou offices they are pulling strings to reinforce the squad in the next transfer market. Here we leave some rumors of signings of FC Barcelona.
The English and Spanish press report that FC Barcelona is behind the “blue” defender, César Azpilicueta. The Barcelona group wants to take control of the services of the defender for the next season.
In the German and Spanish press inform that the FC Barcelona has tied to the Polish forward of the Bayern of Munich, Robert Lewandowski.
Both in the spanish presslike in the englishpoint to an interest from FC Barcelona for the left-back, Marcos Alonso.
FC Barcelona wants to reinforce the defensive defense with total priority for next season and, according to reports, Sports worldFC Barcelona has Koundé as its main target.
In the italian press They report that FC Barcelona is interested in AC Milan defender Romagnoli. There are more clubs that have been interested in the Italian defender, creating competition for the culé team.
As reported Sky Sports, FC Barcelona is going to launch an offer to Napoli in the next few days to get the services of the Neapolitan defender, Koulibaly.
According to Daily MailTottenham’s Spanish player, Reguilón, is a player who has been groping for FC Barcelona to join the squad next season.
