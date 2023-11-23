Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio They have one of the longest-lasting relationships in Spanish entertainment and are one of the most envied couples for the love they have expressed during more than a decade of relationship.

However, as in any relationship, there are always difficulties and turbulence for reasons that can go beyond love. As revealed in Spain, Ramos and his wife are not going through the best moment as a couple and there is speculation about a possible divorce.

The differences would have arisen since 2021, when the center-back left Real Madrid and He moved to Paris to wear the colors of PSG, a situation that complicated the work situation of his wife, who had to travel regularly to Spain to record different programs.

After his time in France, the 37-year-old signed for Sevilla and moved to his hometown with his wife and four children. But everything seems to indicate that since they returned to Spain the relationship has deteriorated even more.

The Spanish media reopened the divorce scenario last Thursday, when the center back was a guest at the Latin Grammys in Seville, where he attended with his sister and without his wife Pilar Rubio. Although she had accreditation for the event, the 45-year-old woman did not arrive with her husband at the Exhibition and Conference Center (FIBES), she revealed. Ten minutes.



The player was the protagonist and gave the award for Best Song of the Year to Shakira and Bizarrap.

But it is not Ramos’s only solo outing. A few days ago he attended a party organized by Sony for the singer Alejandro Saenz, great friend of the footballer. According to the aforementioned media, he arrived with his brother René, the singer Mala Rodríguez and her brother-in-law Carlos Munuera, with whom he had fun accompanied by some young women.

“They had fun with three young guests,” They explained on the television program Vanitatis. Furthermore, the presenter revealed that the relationship is not going well in Seville.

“Pilar doesn’t trust that things will be fixed. They don’t look good. Pilar is an independent woman in every way, she has given in and has tried to adapt to many of Sergio’s hobbies, but in the end he can’t find his place“he indicated.

And she added: “Seville is not her home,” because she does not like country life and is more familiar with a city like Madrid, where she lived for more than a decade.

Finally, Marisa Martín-Blázquez, from the Spanish Telecinco program, made some inflammatory statements: “Sergio (Ramos) could have another type of relationship with someone else. “There are people who point out that he could have been with someone else and there is even talk of a specific name that I don’t want to mention at the moment.”

