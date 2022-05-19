Following the rumors of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Armenian society has turned to social protests against the idea that the Prime Minister of that country, Nikol Pashinyan, propose a conciliation process with the neighboring country.

The opposition has taken to the streets in Armenia again after rumors spread of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, which would recognize the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh within its borders.

On April 13, in a session of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left open the question of a conciliation process with the neighboring country.

In his speech, the president assured that the international community has requested “to lower the bar of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh” and recognize the borders of Azerbaijan. From this message, the social scenario has become even more unbalanced in the country.

Police officers detain opposition supporters during anti-government demonstrations in the capital Yerevan on May 18, 2022. AFP – KAREN MINASYAN

As background to this public speech, the Armenian Prime Minister met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ihlam Aliev, in Brussels under the mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to advance the negotiation process.

As a result of this meeting, the parties agreed to set up a bilateral commission to monitor the border situation and present measures to increase security and stability in the region.

Consequently, the political forces of the National Assembly of Nagorno-Karabakh predicted the danger to their fate and, with the annexation of the social, cultural and academic sectors, united their voice and demanded that the Government of Armenia abandon its “catastrophic” position.

In this extraordinary session, they concluded that there is no possibility of considering this territory as part of Azerbaijan, the country that started a large-scale war in 2020; conflict that culminated in an agreement to cease hostilities with devastating results for the Armenian side.

opposition on the march

The statements made by the prime minister disturbed the opposition blocs in the Armenian parliament, “Armenian Alliance”, led by former president Robert Kocharyan together with the party of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and “I have honor”, headed by the former director of the National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan.

Immediately, they devised an operations plan that put them back on the streets.

On April 23, the program of demonstrations began that coincided with the torchlight march in tribute to the martyrs of the Armenian genocide on its 107th anniversary.

As of that date, every day the streets of the city of Yerevan, the capital, witness massive gatherings of citizens demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and demonstrating against any measure that puts the sovereignty of Armenia at risk. and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The principles of the opposition sector revolve around a firm disagreement with any peace agreement with Azerbaijan that implies a process of delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as against the normalization of relations with Turkey without prior conditions, while its authorities maintain a negationist position regarding the genocide of 1915.

The “resistance movement” has the participation of thousands of citizens who have adopted the flags of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh as a symbol of struggle and the phrase “wake up, son” -from an Armenian patriotic song- as the movement’s motto.

For its part, the Plaza de Francia, in the center of Yerevan, became the bastion of this sector of society. It was taken from the first of May, when tents were installed in which dozens of citizens spend the night.

The opposition plan of action

For more than 20 days, the action plan led by the opposition sector has become a stubborn routine for many citizens. In the first half of the day they carry out civil disobedience actions, such as street blockades. As a consequence, the nerve centers of the city are subjected to the actions of the protesters.

For their part, the police units try to deconcentrate the demonstrators and, consequently, around 250 civilians are arrested daily.

The parliamentarian of the opposition bloc ‘Armenia’, Kristine Vardanyan, is one of the most active participants in this protest process. Every day she makes a new call to society to join the mobilizations, convinced that “the continuity of being Armenian is being disputed.” “There is an Armenian people who want to live in their homeland and an enemy who does not accept this right. As long as we do not understand this trivial matter, we cannot organize our next steps effectively”, stated the young deputy.

In turn, he anticipated that, after the removal of the prime minister, the essential systems of the State will be reactivated and listed some objectives of the opposition, such as a competitive economy, efficient and equipped armed forces, a professional foreign policy based on the interests national, among others.

The citizen commitment

In her turn, the young Mariam Avetyan, who along with her family was evicted during the war, actively participates in the protests. She studies medicine at Yerevan State University and joins the demonstrations after classes. “I do not accept that my country is led by a capitulating government, which admitted that it could have stopped the war, avoided 5,000 deaths, more than 2,000 prisoners and thousands of injuries, but it did not,” Mariam said.

In turn, he added that the Government of Armenia is trying to establish a peace agenda with the state that even considers the city of Yerevan as a historical territory of Azerbaijan. According to her vision, the young woman stated: “This government is going to sign an agreement by which the rest of Artsakh -Nagorno-Karabakh in its original Armenian name- will pass under Azerbaijani rule; this means that the inhabitants will become Azeri citizens, they will have to learn their language and their distorted history. Studying Armenian history and being Armenian in general will be prohibited. We refuse to be evicted, tortured and killed again. That is why today we proclaim that Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan.”

Also among the protesters is Slavik Abazyan, a veteran of the first Nagorno-Karabakh war that ended in 1994 through a ceasefire agreement. He is accompanied by his seven-year-old grandson, who wears an Armenian Defense Army hat and raises his arm with a clenched fist.

“30 years ago, we did not liberate the Armenian territories from the hands of Azerbaijan so that today they will be handed over easily. This is a matter of national honor; so that the Armenian people survive and the new generations live in peace on these lands,” Slavik said.

Meanwhile, the official

For their part, the representatives of the Government maintain a position of indifference towards what is happening in the streets and a tone of underestimation has prevailed towards the opposition when they have made reference to the protests.

So far, there are no perceptible signs of a possible resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has accused the opposition of using the same strategy that he implemented during the “Velvet Revolution” in 2018, when he ousted former President Serge Sargsyan.

In parallel, negotiations with Azerbaijan and Turkey continue in the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On May 12, the Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, met with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Russia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov in Dushanbe (Tajikistan), within the framework of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS, to advance in the peace agreement.

On this occasion, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that perspectives were exchanged on regional communications, the unblocking of economic ties, territorial demarcation and the agreement on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

For their part, the Azeri authorities pointed to new territorial claims, such as the Armenian town of Tigranashen and seven villages in Tavush province, declaring the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict a closed case.

Despite the official declarations of each state regarding a peace agreement that would imply a turn in different directions, the opposition sector in Armenia intends to go all the way with an “unbridled” resistance movement; while, in Nagorno-Karabakh, uncertainty about their future grows.