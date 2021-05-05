I.In the coalition, dispute about the future structure of the Bundeswehr is brewing. While rumors are circulating within the Bundeswehr and in parliament about an imminent restructuring of the armed forces, the defense policy spokeswoman for the SPD Siemtje Möller issued a sharp warning to Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU). A reform project of this magnitude cannot be initiated without Parliament, and certainly not shortly before the end of an electoral term.

According to participants, the minister was very vague about her plans on Wednesday in the Defense Committee. Together with Inspector General Eberhard Zorn, she announced in February that she would present proposals for reforms to the management structure of the armed forces in May. Möller said on Wednesday that the SPD parliamentary group had so far “only received alarmist signals and great unrest in the numerous locations instead of real information. The rumors and half-information are unsettling the armed forces. Declarations are launched without agreement and then deleted. ”That is inappropriate. According to Möller, restructuring cannot be completed satisfactorily either during a pandemic or shortly before the federal election. The Bundeswehr would be further destabilized in a period of upheaval caused by the withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer was asked to” ensure clarity in communication and calmly explain her plans for restructuring and its implementation to the Defense Committee ” .

According to reports, the aim is to dissolve two of the current six areas of the Bundeswehr and to strike the rest. Both the Armed Forces Base (SKB), which is the logistical backbone of the Bundeswehr, and the “National Territorial Commander” commanding the pandemic, to whom all administrative assistance forces are subordinate, would be dissolved. During this time, the inspector of the armed forces base, Lieutenant General Martin Schelleis, profiled his area as one of those who are functional in the Bundeswehr. The same applies to the medical services of the Bundeswehr, which now also lose its independence and could be added to the divisions of the army or the navy and air force. The relatively new area of ​​cyber and information space (CIR) is to remain independent and with its own inspector.

The profiling of the armed forces base and the medical services in the pandemic have given the Bundeswehr a new reputation, despite certain doubts as to whether the line-up and distribution of forces between the National Territorial Commander and the “Territorial Tasks Command” in Berlin was ideal. The ministry would like to improve the command and control of the armed forces independently of these daily events. According to the rumors, in addition to the “Operations Command” for foreign missions, another command for domestic missions and administrative assistance tasks will be set up in the future. That reported the German press agency. A territorial command command with a national commander for the inland should hold the strings in the hand in the national and alliance defense. Police officers and NBC defense should therefore come to the army, which would also be responsible for civil-military cooperation in the state commandos. The inspector, General Oberstabsarzt Ulrich Baumgärtner, had recently promoted independence for the medical troops. The minister intends to present a paper in mid-May.