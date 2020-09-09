“After I wrote my ebook Rumors of America, there wasn’t this wave of police blunders, it is form of a premonitory dream. The day a well-known rapper was killed in a settling of scores, I went to his store, it was crowded and the police dispersed folks with tear fuel. And we have been like, ‘what if the police turned their weapons on the harmless?’ And that is what occurred subsequent, from George Floyd to Dijon Kizzee “, explains the author and professor in French literature in California, visitor of franceinfo Monday September seventh.

“I’m not a Afro-American, however when the bullets whistle, they do not ask for a passport “, he emphasizes. “America has by no means settled the racial query “, concludes Alain Mabanckou, who has “merely needed to provide a handbook of life in California, inform what there may be to find from France and Africa to the USA?”

