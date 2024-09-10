Despite recent rumors suggesting a delay until 2026, employees of Rockstar Games have assured that there have been no internal discussions about a date change. These comments ease the concerns of fans, who feared that the game would face further postponements, especially after the colossal success of GTA 5released in 2013.

The rumours originated from a tweet from an unverified source, which claimed that the release of the console versions had been delayed until 2026, with a PC version arriving months later. However, the journalist Jason Schreier debunked these claims, citing six Rockstar employees who confirmed that there was no indication of a delay. Although Schreier admits that last-minute changes are possible in the video game industry, there are no signs of this happening in the case of the next big AAA.

The game has generated high expectations since its announcement and the release of the first trailer last December. It promises to be an ambitious and large-scale title, which always poses the risk of setbacks. However, the most recent reports are reassuring, suggesting that the 2025 release window remains intact, at least for now.

According to the latest financial report of Take-Twoparent company of Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is scheduled for release in the fall of 2025. While a delay is impossible to completely rule out, all signs point to the game still being on track to deliver on its long-awaited debut, keeping fans in suspense. We’ll see if Rockstar Games will soon release a new video to give us some peace of mind.

Via: Gamerant

Author’s note: It is a fact that it is already the most anticipated game of recent years. And if it is delayed in the end, it can be understood in part due to the quality standards that the developers of the franchise manage.