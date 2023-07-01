A new rumor has emerged about person 6 online and is circulating widely, as claims about the expected RPG They come from a source calling themselves “MbKKssTBhz5” on Twitter. The source in question has recently proven to be trustworthy with a couple of leaks, so everything he says now catches the attention of fans of Person. The most recent information from the anonymous Twitter user refers to person 6a game that has been the subject of heavy rumors for years.

According to the leaker, the next game of Person, person 6, “it will be different in many ways.” Because? Well, the leaker claims that this is mainly because it is being mostly developed by a new team. To this end, the leaker describes the game as a kind of combination between Persona 3 Reloaded and the various spin-offs of Person.

“The next Person it will be different in many ways, because it is being developed mainly by a new team from the team of Person“said the leaker specifically. “It’s hard to describe, but I think the best description is that Persona 3 Reloaded and spin-offs come together. Many of the team Persona 3 Reloaded and spin-offs are also working on person 6with some supervising”. “But this does not mean that it will have spin-off gameplay. I mean the presentation. person 6 is a new development framework for Atlus starting with Persona 3 Reloadedand the spin-off art team is working on person 6 with some help.”

The leaker also mentions that the game is in development under the codename Carbon, which will be revealed next year along with a new spin-off, and which will not be available on old consoles. On this last point, the leaker mentions that he has only seen it in PS5. And that’s it for the new information.

As always, take all of this with a grain of salt. This is a rumor/leak. It is not official information. Furthermore, even if all of this information is completely accurate, it does not mean that it will remain so over time. Things are constantly changing in game development.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I’m ready for person 6I am a little worried that the team that develops it is new but I trust Atlus.