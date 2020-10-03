Within hours of confirmation of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump being infected with the Corona virus on Friday, rumors, misinformation, and conspiracy stories about it began on social media.

In the tweets shared thousands of times, it was claimed that the Democrats may have deliberately infected the President with the corona virus during the debate. At the same time, it was also being revealed on Facebook that Trump may be lying about his illness.

Meanwhile, another thing was seen on social media. Qinan supporters, a group spreading baseless rumors on the Internet, also used to post rumors in this regard to air the rumors. Qinan’s supporters rumor the unfounded point that Donald Trump is fighting against a global network that is trafficking child sexual exploitation and Trump is opening a front against these people and arresting them, while no one Evidence is not available.

US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s Corona Report Negative

Alexandra Cerrone, who studies Cornell University’s impact on the government’s misinformation, says, “This political crisis has come out a few weeks before the election, and it is also a health crisis.” Together, it has become like a storm.

Facebook said on Friday that they immediately started monitoring the misinformation related to Trump’s contagion and also started a ‘fact check’ (fact check) in them about the wrong posts. He said, “This is another episode of misinformation in elections already facing a lot of misinformation.”

At the same time, Twitter says that they are working on limiting tweets with incorrect information. Whereas Winsight, a tech company that traces misinformation online, says that around 30,000 Twitter users retweet the plot stories.

US President Donald Trump was hospitalized, found corona positive