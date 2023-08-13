The rumors that the C63 will get a V8 is complete nonsense.

Progress is very difficult for some people to comprehend. Science has shown that some measures need to be taken to keep this cauliflower livable. So that means that people try to pay a little attention to emissions to get them as low as possible.

At AMG that was quite a hot topic. It seems that Ola Kallenius (the Mercedes boss) pushed through the four-cylinder PHEV for the C63 AMG, while Tobias Moers (the AMG boss at the time) wanted a thicker engine. Moers was so angry that he resigned and moved to Aston Martin (where he has already left).

Rumors C63 with V8

Despite a handful of journalists driving it and order books just opened, people say the car is intensely unpopular. There are also rumors that the V8 is coming back. Well, we can inform you: that is complete nonsense.

The rumor came Car & Driver from, one of the leading American automotive magazines. In fact, the editor in question is Georg Kacher, one of the most knowledgeable men in the auto business.

Bee Auto, Motor and Sports (perhaps the world’s leading car magazine) they delved into these rumours. AMuS tried to confirm these rumors with their insiders. Unfortunately that doesn’t work, because it’s complete nonsense. According to the source of the German publication, it is “total nonsense.”

Four-cylinder historically justified

Anyway, it was a very strong rumor. The C63 AMG already weighs 2,150 kg and a V8 will add a lot of power to it. The car has also been developed for only four-cylinder engines, a V8 can sometimes be difficult.

Incidentally, the four-cylinder is historically justified. The top model of the W201 (the 190) also had a four-cylinder on board, the M102.983.

Of course it’s all nonsense in the margins. Tesla has been demonstrating for years that an ultra-fast electric sedan is possible. Because Tesla started this earlier, they also have an advantage of 300-500 kg and a better range than the EV sedans (EQE and EQS) from Mercedes. Imagine: the performance of a Plaid with the decoration of a luxury Benz and the driving characteristics of an AMG…

So maybe the statement is not: the PHEV is the right solution. Take, Mercedes should have been braver and made it a fully electric car. In the end, that’s what they have to do in the future.

