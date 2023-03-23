Rumors have surfaced online in recent days about the chip for him Switch successor, which has led to speculation as to who its manufacturer will be and what specifications it will have. Initially, the user known as @OreXda on Twitter and renowned for accurately leaking smartphone-related technology, claimed that the successor to switchch would use a nvidia tegra chip for the next console and that it would be “manufactured from 5LPP”.

‘5LPP’ is a 5 nanometer process developed by samsung and stands for ‘5nm Low Power Plus’. Prior to this, popular opinion was that the Tegra239 would be the choice of Nintendoan Nvidia employee would confirm the existence of this chip last year.

However, OreXda later retracted this information, saying that the chip had been “abandoned a few days (or months) ago” after he nvidia will change Atlán to Thor after the cancellation of the first.

nvidia is targeting a 2025 debut for that car-focused chip. Several sources believe that the new switches it will be available at the end of 2023 or sometime in 2024. But Nintendo Nothing has been officially announced at the moment.

One source indicates that the T239 was completed in September 2022, and since the information is public (via linux.org), it is likely that the T239 be the leading candidate for the console. The switches current uses the Tegra X1 of nvidiawhich was revealed in 2015, two years before the release of switches. If the same pattern is followed, it is likely that Nintendo has already opted for the chipor at least have the information.

Others consider as a potential option for Nintendo he Orin Nano 8GB, with forum discussions noting its favorable price point and 128-bit memory bus. Another option could be the Orin NX16GBa much more expensive chip that promises a higher TFLOP (floating point operations per second) rate and would put the console roughly on par with the performance of the ps4 (which is 1.84).

Of course, nothing has been confirmed, and this is still in the realm of speculation in tech circles, so take all of this with a healthy dose of skepticism. But it has got people talking once again and excited for what the future may hold. The president of Nintendo of AmericaDoug Bowser, recently said that the company was “optimistic” about the switches current, so it seems that the official word will not arrive in the near future. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be the big launch for the switches this year, but the company insists there are more plans for the console in 2023 and beyond.

Via: Nintendo Life