Last week the last clues of Mario Kart 8 Deluxesame ones that have been loved by all the players who paid for the content in the form of DLC, with quite a few waves and characters that returned from beloved installments of N64 Or until Game Cube. And now that things have come to an end, fans are already thinking about what’s next for the franchise, with clues that could lead to a true evolution of the next generation of consoles.

The information comes from none other than Zippo, one of the important leakers in the industry who has already gotten it right with Nintendo games, and who has now released messages related to the fact that there will be a next game in the distance. The most striking thing is the fact that we are not talking about MK9but from a tenth entry, so perhaps the booster course pack has been thought of as part 9 not confirmed by the developers.

Here is part of what was mentioned in the insider’s blog:

Well, I finally have more information about that. The tenth (no, not ninth) installment of the Mario Kart series will be released in 2025, which will be the Switch 2’s second year on the market. The intention is to launch the title sometime before the system’s second market holiday. The title is being primarily developed by Nintendo EPD Production Group 9, with Bandai Namco Studios once again in co-development.

As you can see in the statement it would be a co-production with the Bandai company Namco, that means that there will be similarities to what was seen in the Mario Kart arcade games that came out quite a few years ago and that were precisely the responsibility of the company in question. This implies that in the next game we will be able to see the drum of Taiko or to himself Pac-Man Join the frenetic races.

Remember that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is available in switch.

Via: Zippo Blog

Editor’s note: The truth is I already wanted the DLC to end so that we finally have a true evolution of the franchise. However, they will surely leave a couple of years adrift before they finally show us the new game on the next console.