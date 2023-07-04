













Rumors arise about supposed remaster of Red Dead Redemption | EarthGamer







And now it’s beyond just a rumor. The reason is that the information is not from someone hiding anonymously on Twitter or Reddit but from the South Korean Game Administration and Classification Committee.

Registration in the system red dead redemption it is from June 15, 2023 but it was barely discovered and has the classification number CC-NV-230615-001.

We recommend: Rockstar Games would be working on a new VR game according to a voice actor.

The term ‘NV’ in this committee is related to console games, while ‘NP’ means PC related.

However, NV doesn’t preclude a PC release but it’s something to keep in mind. So this new version could be for consoles and PC.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

red dead redemption It first came out on PS3 and Xbox 360 on May 18, 2010. Since then gamers have been waiting for a port for PC and newer consoles.

But Rockstar Games has not taken such requests into account for more than 10 years. It should be noted that the new ranking number is different from the original version of the game, so Undead Nightmare Collection and GOTY Edition that are already in the system.

So this new record of red dead redemption it is entirely new. Rockstar Games has not made any announcement at the moment but the media has already begun to approach the company.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

Everything to know if it is true that there is some truth behind this information. But the registration with South Korea’s classification committee all but confirms that something is indeed on the way. All that remains is to keep an eye out.

Apart from red dead redemption We have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)