A major clean-up is underway in the Chinese army, with ‘corrupt’ top officers being punished, according to anonymous sources. This concerns Defense Minister Li Shangfu and at least eight other high-ranking officers. They quietly leave the field, but the flow of rumors is growing. “This is not good for Xi’s image.”

It is unclear what punishments have been handed out. According to experts, the fact that China itself says nothing about the issue points to the ‘opaque’ nature of the regime.

According to the Reuters news agency, which spoke to sources close to the People’s Liberation Army, this concerns an investigation into the purchase of military equipment. Li headed the military’s procurement division from 2017 to 2022. He has only been defense minister since March. Li is considered an extremely intelligent and important figure within the military leadership. He worked on Chinese satellite technology, among other things. As a minister, he asserts himself as a pillar of support for Russia: he visited President Vladimir Putin earlier this year, and last month shook hands with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. See also Federal Delegates Demand “Strict Punishment” of Jefferson

‘Health issues’

But since his return from that last trip, diplomatic circles have been abuzz with rumors. He was supposed to travel to Vietnam in early September, but that trip was canceled. The official explanation at the time was that it was due to health problems. At the same time, a defense spokesperson reported that the army has a ‘zero-lance policy’ against corruption. “We must always blow the horn, we must investigate every case, and we must punish any form of corruption,” said the spokesman, who did not specifically name Li.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Li since 2018 for his role in arms transactions with the Russian military. This creates a major inconvenience for both China and the US: official meetings between the two defense ministers are not possible at the moment. According to military experts, this increases the chance of misunderstandings between the two countries. This could lead to problems, especially at a time of continuous Chinese military threats to Taiwan. Yet the Americans do not want to hear about any relief from sanctions. See also KLM flight tickets more expensive due to increased oil prices: return to New York costs 30 euros more

But now that Li appears to be being punished, the magnifying glass is back on China. Why does the regime say nothing about the minister? Was it really health issues earlier this month? Experts are in the dark, and they point to the opaque way in which China operates under Xi Jinping. Sun Yun of think tank The Stimson Center in Washington told AFP that “it says a lot about the unpredictability of personnel decisions within China and contemporary politics.” If Li turns out to have really been fired, he says, “it would not be good for Xi’s image.” Xi selected Li personally.

Chinese President Xi personally selected Li. © Getty Images



Bastard

This also applies to Qin Gang, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who had to resign this summer. He was replaced almost silently by his predecessor Wang Yi. The official confirmation followed weeks of rumors about the reason for Qin’s dismissal: According to The Wall Street Journal he had an extramarital affair. There would even be talk of an illegitimate child. To complete the drama, both the lover and the child are said to have American citizenship. Such a thing is unacceptable for a Chinese minister. See also Lukashenko mocks Europe's energy crisis with a wood chopping video – "The main thing is that they are warm"

But the Chinese themselves do not read anything about Qin’s affair and Li’s corruption. It is silent on state television. And the internet, which is separated from the international version by a virtual Great Wall, is also tightly censored. Searches on platforms such as Weibo and WeChat yield sanitized reporting. Only brief reports about Li’s visits to Russia and Belarus can be found there. It is nowhere to be read that one of the most powerful men within the People’s Liberation Army, the largest military force in the world, seems to have fallen from his pedestal.