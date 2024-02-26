Since the arrival of Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge, things are not going as the club expected, or at least not with the speed necessary for a club of that size to meet the established deadlines to become a big team again. .
The team currently led by Pochettino is eleventh and with the same number of games lost as won, in this case 10, which means they have lost, not counting draws, at least 30 points so far this season.
At the beginning, with the arrival of the new president, the strategy was to sign very young players, who, although they had incalculable quality, were not at a moment of maturity or explosion to be signed, at least for the amounts they paid, and to expect immediate performance from none.
Players like Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Mudryk, Madueke, and a long list of others, were signed for multimillion-dollar amounts and have not yet been able to perform as expected in the future.
Therefore, in order to alleviate this, the club needs to sign what are known as middle-aged players, who are not extremely veteran, but who are not so young as to need these years of experience that are so useful for places like the Premier League. . Also, clear failures have been seen in the back of the team, therefore, the club will surely look for players for the most defensive areas, and here we are going to make a list of the players that Chelsea could be interested in for this market .
The Chelsea goalkeeper played an incredible last season, being one of the best in the entire league, but Arteta's approach was not to continue with him in goal, and the arrival of Raya has made him a substitute. Therefore, his departure might not be so complicated, and after Robert Sánchez's season, which is not being the best either and the club is not entirely happy with the Spanish signing, it could be an interesting solution for the goal. azulona.
There are several defenders that are interesting and needed at Stamford Bridge, and the first would be the Barcelona player, who although this year is not performing at the expected level, has been seen and known as one of the best on the market and in the world in These positions, and his ability to play both in the central zone and at right back, give him a very interesting versatility.
Second center on the list. This may be more difficult for him to come since he is one of the pillars of Inter Milan, but in the world of football nothing is impossible, and Bastoni's current season is making it clear that he has already become elite and that betting on him, is to do it for a great center back with good ball delivery and who knows how to go to the cut.
And another player for the defensive zone, in this case Tapsoba, who has already been said to be of interest to the club and who would be a great signing for this summer. With the help of Xabi Alonso this year he is reaching very high levels of level, and burning stages by leaps and bounds, so he could be a good acquisition for a central defender who is already available to perform for high positions in the classification.
The Portuguese player is liked in all fields of Europe, and the one from Chelsea was not going to be any less. The striker has enviable qualities, incredible dribbling ability, and above all, a strike that converts a large amount of everything he touches, and that is greatly needed at Chelsea today. Having gotten rid of players like Broja and other transfers, leaves gaps up front that must be filled.
The Nigerian Osimhen already said in the middle of the season that he did not want to continue at Naples for another season, and that made the big European clubs pull strings to try to acquire the services of one of the best forwards of the moment. The player would fit perfectly with the team's philosophy, being capable of playing various styles but with top speed and scoring ability that would make this Chelsea a much more dangerous team.
Second Leverkusen player that we named, but the German team's season is being a dream. In this case, we are referring to their forward Boniface, who is surprising the rest of the teams at all levels, and he was not considered a bad player, but neither was he considered the superclass that he is proving to be, at least, this season. . It is expected that he will not be a “one season player” and will end up being a great signing.
