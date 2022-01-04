2022 has begun and with it the winter transfer market, in addition, it is already possible to negotiate with the players who finish their contract this year, so Real Madrid is already preparing for it. These are the rumors and news today.
The new pearl of South American football is ringing for several teams, including the best in La Liga. How could it be otherwise, Real Madrid has been interested in his services and could be made with his services because of the market option that the player supposes, more than out of necessity.
From Italy they point out that Real Madrid would have offered PSG an ultimatum to try to get Mbappé’s services before he is released. The Whites know that they can negotiate with the French now, but they are also aware that the arrival of the young forward would have a great effect on the team and would also weaken the Parisian team, rival in the second round of the Champions League of Real Madrid. That is why it is not ruled out either, that this is one more maneuver to destabilize PSG.
The Turkish center-back is on loan from Juventus and has finally managed to explode this season. Ancelotti, a connoisseur of Italian football, would have asked for his signing, which could materialize if Rüdiger does not finally arrive.
PSG and Bayern Munich have joined the bid for the German central defender, complicating Madrid’s plans. Still, the white team wants to get his services and will fight for him until the end.
Real Madrid already know that they will have to scratch their pockets if they want to sign Gravenberch. The young Dutch midfielder will not leave Ajax for less than 40 million euros.
