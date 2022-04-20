The Blaugrana team has almost run out of aspirations this season after the last defeats, and is already thinking about the next one and looking for reinforcements to improve.
These are the rumors and transfer news related to Barça today:
With a Jordi Alba who presumably still has a couple of seasons left, they are looking for a high-level winger but not one with a great profile. The main candidate is Javi Galán, from Celta, although Álex Moreno (Betis), Angeliño (RB Leipzig) and Tagliafico (Ajax) also sound.
The Polish striker does not want to renew and everything indicates that he can leave this summer. One of the most interested in hiring him is Barça, where Lewandowski would like to go. The Blaugrana’s problem is economic, so they would have tried to offer players in exchange for the Pole, an offer that Bayern is not willing to accept.
Barça’s other option for the forward is Lautaro Martínez, a player who would be a great signing for the present and the future, but who would have a large investment, given that the Argentine has several years left on his contract with Inter.
At 18 years old, many thought that the promising Dutch player would already be giving a lot to talk about in the elite. However, Xavi Simons has not yet been able to exploit PSG and would look for a club at the end of his contract. One of the main options would be a return to Barça, who would be interested in the player, but PSG wants to try to transfer him before the end of the contract to punish the Blaugrana.
