Abkhaz authorities have denied rumors about the sale of Stalin's dacha on Lake Ritsa

The Abkhazian authorities have denied rumors about the sale of Joseph Stalin's dacha on the shores of Lake Ritsa. This was stated by the head of the department of state dachas of Abkhazia Beslan Kvitsinia, the agency reports “Apsadgyl-info”.

Stalin's former dacha is located in the Ritsinsky National Park. Earlier, information appeared in the media that an unknown person bought it at auction for 850 thousand rubles with the intention of renting it out to “VIP clients” from Moscow. However, according to Kvitsinia, the property cannot be sold to a private owner.

“We officially declare that this information is not true. Stalin’s dacha, located on the territory of the Ritsinsky relict national park, is a national treasure and cannot be sold into private hands,” Kvitsinia explained. He added that this is not the first time that rumors about a possible sale of the property have appeared.

In November it became known that Stalin’s dacha near Moscow in the Mytishchi district had changed its owner. Consulting and Law LLC acquired the historical property for 403.5 million rubles.