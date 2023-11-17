Rumors about swanky palaces, private jets, luxury tea

Home page World

Press Split

Recep Tayyip and Emine Erdogan on a visit to Argentina in 2018 – the two are rumored to be very rich. © dpa/Hernan Nersesian

A gigantic villa, an allegedly addicted wife and tea that costs 1,500 pounds: rumors about Turkish President Erdogan.

Berlin – There is one thing that is once again an issue in Germany surrounding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Berlin: the luxurious private life of the Turkish president, which does not always match what Erdogan does in public occurs.

Erdogan has great support in the Turkish community in Germany, as the election results for the presidential election in Turkey in May of this year show – 480,000 Turks living in Germany voted for Erdogan at the time. Many of them perceive negative reporting on Erdogan as disrespectful and defamatory. On the other hand, many people who belong to the opposition live in Germany and are seeking protection here. And the German Agriculture Minister, Cem Özdemir, has already compared Erdogan to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rumors about Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s wife Emine: Tea for 1,800 euros per kilo?

The British one Daily Mail In 2016, Emine Erdogan openly described Erdogan as a “shopping addict” and a woman who “loves nothing more than spending money.” A popular rumor in this context: During a visit to Belgium, among other things, a shopping center was closed to the public so that she could indulge in her passion undisturbed.

She also drinks tea that costs 1,500 pounds per kilo, which in 2016 was the equivalent of almost 1,800 euros. She is particularly fond of expensive antiques and designer clothing. And there has already been an uproar over a handbag belonging to Emine Erdogan: the journalist Ender Imrek was charged with insult in Istanbul after he wrote an article about one of Erdogan’s handbags. In his article, he accused the president’s wife of representing the country with an outrageously expensive bag while many citizens lived in poverty. This was reported by, among others Time.

Rumors about the Turkish president’s luxurious life: Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a swank palace

The Turkish president’s official residence in Ankara is said to have cost the Turkish people around half a billion euros in tax money. Erdogan moved there in 2014.