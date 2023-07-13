The PMC of Moscow said that Surovikin is not in “Matrosskaya Tishina” and “Kremlin Central”

Army General Sergei Surovikin is not in Matrosskaya Tishina and Kremlin Central. Rumors about this were denied by the executive secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) of Moscow, Alexei Melnikov, he is quoted by RIA News.

“This week I visited SIZO-6, SIZO-1/77, SIZO-1/99 and SIZO-4. They clarified according to Surovikin. There is none,” the PMC said.

Melnikov doubted that the Russian general could be in any place of detention, since such a fact is quite difficult to hide.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov, answering a question about the whereabouts of Surovikin, said that the general is currently resting and is not yet available.

After the rebellion of the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, rumors appeared on the net and in the media that Surovikin allegedly knew about the rebellion, and it was also reported that the general could allegedly resign after Prigozhin’s rebellion. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on these data, urged to contact the Ministry of Defense.

Surovikin’s daughter, in turn, refuted the information about her father’s arrest, emphasizing that no one arrested the general and now everything is in order with him. The Public Monitoring Commission also reported that Surovikin was not in Lefortovo or other pre-trial detention centers.

On the night when the rebellion began, Surovikin appealed to the PMC fighters with an appeal to stop and obey the leadership of the state. In a video posted online, the general was holding a weapon.